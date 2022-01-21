Syngenta Ag sued in Southern Illinois courts over pesticide’s link to Parkinson’s

Hundreds of plaintiffs with cases filed in the Southern District of Illinois federal court are joining in a national suit against Swiss company Syngenta Ag over the company’s production and sale of the paraquat chemical.

The victims in the case claim the company knew about the link to Parkinson’s and other diseases, concealed this and sold the product for decades anyway, records show.

The cases were consolidated within the Southern District of Illinois in 2021 but the litigation itself is far reaching across multiple states and has been ongoing for sometime.

As of January 7, nearly 570 cases were pending.

Trial selection is currently underway within the lawsuit — with some trials set to begin in November and some depositions underway in February.

Syngenta declined comment and instead directed The Southern to its website. There, Syngenta claimed their product was safe and that they did not base this claim off of cost analysis, saying the chemical makes up only 1% of their revenue.

In one of these cases, Robert Colburn V. Syngenta, Colburn — a citizen of Tulsa, Oklahoma — claims that after using Paraquat, a pesticide meant to kill weeds, for a sustained period of time, Colburn contracted Parkinson’s Disease.

Colburn’s lawyers are joining the consolidated lawsuit against Syngenta Ag, Syngenta Crop Protection LLC and Chevron USA Inc. They alleged these corporations knew of the dangers of Paraquat, their link to Parkinson’s and yet continued to sell their product.

In response to questions from The Southern, the plaintiffs’ co-lead counsel sent a statement saying Paraquat is a dangerous herbicide and toxin that “the scientific community overwhelmingly agrees causes Parkinson’s disease.

“Syngenta knew about paraquat’s link to Parkinson’s and deliberately concealed that risk from the public and governmental safety agencies for decades. On behalf of the many farmers and agricultural workers exposed to paraquat while caring for our country’s crops, we look forward to prosecuting this case and holding Syngenta fully accountable for the irreparable harm and lifelong suffering it has caused,” they said.

“At the heart of this issue is a fundamental disagreement about the science of adding the right amount of emetic to paraquat formulations. It is a complex issue and not as simple as it’s been made out. Modern expert medical opinion is on our side. The FAO/WHO, US EPA and other bodies have not changed their recommendations either,” Syngenta said. “Given the recent attention, we have conducted a second analysis of the effectiveness of the emetic, using data from two major Sri Lankan studies. The new analysis showed that a majority of the people vomited within half an hour, which allows us to reiterate once again that the emetic is delivering the targeted response.”

On September 24, farmworker groups, environmentalists and health organizations represented by Earthjustice filed a suit against the Environmental Protection Agency for approving the use of paraquat, according to a release from Earthjustice.

“Paraquat is currently banned in 32 countries, including member states of the European Union (where the chemical is manufactured and exported) and China. In July, EPA reapproved the pesticide’s registration for another 15 years,” the release said. “Paraquat is one of the most widely used herbicides in the United States, used on crops like grapes, almonds, soy beans, cotton, and more. Its use has grown dramatically in recent years, doubling between 2012 and 2017 despite its serious health risks.”

Paraquat is acutely toxic when ingested, and even one small dose can be fatal, the release said. The EPA determined that exposure to paraquat can damage the respiratory system, kidneys, and eyes, but the EPA’s final approval abandoned a proposed ban on most aerial applications of paraquat, leaving farmworkers who work in the fields exposed to unreasonable risks. The EPA also dismissed the connection between paraquat exposure and Parkinson's Disease, despite scientific studies finding that paraquat can increase the risk of Parkinson’s by 150%.

