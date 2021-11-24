 Skip to main content
Two men sentenced for robbing pot dealer, shooting witness

sentencing file

Photo illustration

 Getty Images

Two men from the Metro East area were sentenced for their role in a 2018 marijuana robbery and shooting in Caseyville, Illinois, according to a release from the Department of Justice.

Deveon Humphries, 28, was sentenced to 144 months in federal prison on Monday and his co-defendant, Dartaniel Pruitt, 27m was sentenced in August of this year, according to the release.

As part of their sentences, Humphries and Pruitt were also ordered to serve a 5-year term of supervised release.

Humphries pled guilty to his charges in May and was sentenced for one count of interfering with commerce by robbery and one count of discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, the release said.

On September 30, 2018, Humphries arranged a fake marijuana sale with the plan to rob the marijuana dealer.

Humphries was armed and had concocted a plan with his co-defendant, Pruitt, to take the marijuana at gunpoint, according to information provided by court documents.

During the robbery, Humphries shot a witness several times. Pruitt and Humphries fled the scene with the marijuana. The Caseyville Police Department investigated the robbery and later recovered Humphries’ firearm. 

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. 

A group of volunteers offer hope, safety and basketball as a solution to crime every Friday night from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. in the Dentmon Center’s Gym.

 

Reporter

Kallie Cox is a general assignments reporter for The Southern with interests in political science, crime and courts, immigration, and social justice. Kallie is a SIU student and joined the newsroom staff in 2021. kallie.cox@thesouthern.com

