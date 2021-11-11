 Skip to main content
Jackson County

Woman who was struck by vehicle in Murphysboro has been identified

A woman who died after being hit by a vehicle Monday has been identified by authorities as Denise James, 66. 

At about 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8, the woman was traveling southbound along the northbound side of Business Highway 13 near Suburban Drive in her electric wheelchair, Murphysboro Mayor Will Stephens confirmed.

Police confirmed the woman's name.  

Carbondale man arrested in connection to home invasion, battery case

Police received a couple of 911 calls around that same time from drivers saying they nearly hit James, according to Stephens.

Stephens said police responded within minutes of the 911 calls, but they were initially unable to locate James.

A short time later, James was found and police learned she had been struck by a vehicle and paramedics were called, according to Stephens.

The coroner’s office could not immediately be reached for comment.

