COVID-19 cases confirmed in Saline, Randolph counties; Jackson County reports 4th case

The first cases of the coronavirus were confirmed Sunday in Saline and Randolph counties. Jackson County reported its fourth case on Monday.

According to a Sunday news release from the Randolph County Heath Department, the first two cases have been confirmed inside that county. The release states that they are both contact-related cases.

The department said they are "working to identify and notify anyone who has been in close contact with the individuals."

A Sunday news release from the Egyptian Health Department states that the Saline County resident is a 49-year-old male, and he is at home and doing well. The release says the individual had already been self-quarantined and was following appropriate guidelines.

The department says that the individual is thought to have been exposed through "recent travel to another country for work." The Egyptian Health Department is doing an investigation into the case, speaking with other individuals the man has been in contact with.