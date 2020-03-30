COVID-19 cases confirmed in Saline, Randolph counties; Jackson County reports 4th case

The first cases of the coronavirus were confirmed Sunday in Saline and Randolph counties. Jackson County reported its fourth case on Monday.
According to a Sunday news release from the Randolph County Heath Department, the first two cases have been confirmed inside that county. The release states that they are both contact-related cases.
The department said they are "working to identify and notify anyone who has been in close contact with the individuals."
A Sunday news release from the Egyptian Health Department states that the Saline County resident is a 49-year-old male, and he is at home and doing well. The release says the individual had already been self-quarantined and was following appropriate guidelines.
The department says that the individual is thought to have been exposed through "recent travel to another country for work." The Egyptian Health Department is doing an investigation into the case, speaking with other individuals the man has been in contact with.
Jackson County on Monday reported its fourth laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19, in a male in his early 20s. A news release from Jackson County Health Department said he is doing well and is at home on isolation. He is believed to have been exposed to the virus through travel to Chicago and the east coast. Jackson County Public Health officials are conducting an investigation into his case.
Anyone contacted by any health department official is asked to respond promptly.
Saline County Emergency Management Agency Director Allan Ninness said Monday the county is working with Egyptian Health Department and monitoring the situation. At the current time, they do not feel a need to declare an emergency for the county.
"We are getting resources from the state and federal government at this time," Ninness said. "Egyptian Health Department is the lead agency because it is a public health emergency. We are supporting their efforts and the efforts of other health care agencies."
He added that there was some confusion about whether the county could access those channels without declaring an emergency. He said they can and are receiving needed resources like personal protective equipment.
"Everyone in the world is looking for the same six or 10 items," he said.
Ninness also reminded everyone to continue the practice of social distancing.
"Social distancing is the key to keeping us all from getting sick at once," he said. "Helping each other is how we will get through this."
Jackson County on March 18 issued a disaster declaration after its first case was confirmed. The declaration activated the county's emergency response plan, according to previous reporting in The Southern.
As of Monday, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health, there have been 5,057 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Illinois.
— Marilyn Halstead contributed to this report.
