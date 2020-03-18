COVID-19 virus changes funeral services across Southern Illinois

The COVID-19 virus is changing the way funeral homes operate.

The Illinois Funeral Directors Association has issued the following statement:

“IFDA Board of Directors recommends following the CDC guidelines on gatherings, and this includes those directly related to any funerals, visitations, or graveside services.

“All gatherings of ten (10) or more should be canceled, and/or only conducted with a limit of ten (10) or less people. Viewings should only be conducted on bodies that have been embalmed and should only be permissive with ten (10) or less people. Graveside services should be private and conducted with ten (10) or less people. This information is subject to change per recommendations by the Federal Government and CDC.

“These implemented directives are to comply with current recommendations by the Federal Government and the CDC. Indeed, our compliance with these directives is to keep your families safe, as well as the staff at the respective funeral homes.”

Across Southern Illinois, funeral homes are implementing those guidelines.

“We are following what IFDA is recommending from the CDC guidance,” said Tiffany Etherton, of Riggin-Pillatsch and Burke Funeral in Carterville.