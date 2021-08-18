COVID-19 forces postponement of Marion events

An upswing in area COVID-19 transmission rates and a shortage of area hospital beds has led to the Marion Cultural and Civic Center pushing pause on concerts and other scheduled events for the time being.
Facility Executive Director Josh Benson said the postponement of all events scheduled between Aug. 22 and Oct. 1 is out of caution.
“Due to lack of ICU bed availability and high COVID-19 transmission rates in the region, the Marion Cultural and Civic Center will be closed for public events,” Benson said. “This is not something we wanted to do, but in looking at the current climate and transmission rates in the region and availability in the hospitals, we felt that this was the correct step – to not have large public gatherings at this time.”
Benson said all events will be rescheduled and tickets for those events will be honored for the new performance dates.
Williamson County reported 93 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The Illinois Department of Public Health lists the entire Southern Illinois region as in “High” COVID-19 transmission status.
Saturday’s scheduled performance by Michael W. Smith will continue, but promoter Cody Dunbar said everyone in attendance will be required to wear a face mask.
“Michael W. Smith and his team are very excited about performing this weekend and in discussions with them, we decided that having everyone in masks is a good way to proceed. We’re doing everything we can to protect the band and the ticket holders,” Dunbar said, adding that many other Midwest venues have successfully held shows with a face-covering requirement in recent months.
Postponed shows include performances by country star John Conlee, a show by “Riders in the Sky” and a concert by blues guitarist Buddy Guy, also promoted by Dunbar. This will be the third time Guy’s show has been rescheduled for Marion due to COVID-19 concerns.
“He and his management part are all very positive about this,” Dunbar said. “There is a lot of work that goes into moving shows, but they’re willing to work with us and we’re already talking about dates to reschedule.”
Also postponed are several presentations of “SpongeBob: the Musical” by local youth organization Kre8ive Fine Arts Academy. Kre8ive Executive Board President Tim Robinson said the group is disappointed with the postponement, but comprehends the reason for the decision.
“We certainly understand all of the need for precaution and we are on board. We have already talked with our kids and families,” he said.
Robinson said the group still will have the opportunity to present the musical.
“Our rehearsals are going to continue and we’ll have the show ready and be looking for a time slot to perform,” Robinson said.
Benson said updates and changes to event schedules will be posted on the venue’s website and Facebook page.