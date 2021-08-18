COVID-19 forces postponement of Marion events

An upswing in area COVID-19 transmission rates and a shortage of area hospital beds has led to the Marion Cultural and Civic Center pushing pause on concerts and other scheduled events for the time being.

Facility Executive Director Josh Benson said the postponement of all events scheduled between Aug. 22 and Oct. 1 is out of caution.

“Due to lack of ICU bed availability and high COVID-19 transmission rates in the region, the Marion Cultural and Civic Center will be closed for public events,” Benson said. “This is not something we wanted to do, but in looking at the current climate and transmission rates in the region and availability in the hospitals, we felt that this was the correct step – to not have large public gatherings at this time.”

Benson said all events will be rescheduled and tickets for those events will be honored for the new performance dates.

Williamson County reported 93 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The Illinois Department of Public Health lists the entire Southern Illinois region as in “High” COVID-19 transmission status.

Saturday’s scheduled performance by Michael W. Smith will continue, but promoter Cody Dunbar said everyone in attendance will be required to wear a face mask.