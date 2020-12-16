COVID-19 halts basketball in Southern Illinois, and the voices that announced games

For 41 years, Richard Blakely’s daily routine in the winter has mostly been the same.

Get up in the morning, do a sports update, then gas up the car and head to a gym somewhere in the area to call a basketball game.

Blakely’s called thousands of games the last 38 years for WXAN-FM in Ava, usually following Trico’s boys teams around the Black Diamond Conference. But his lifelong love has been halted since March 12.

“I was on pace to have the best year ever,” he said last Sunday. “And then it stopped.”

Everything stopped that day, at least in the sports world. COVID-19 wiped out every IHSA event for just over five months, starting with the Class 1A/2A state basketball tournament that Blakely was in Peoria to announce.

Spring sports became the next casualty, followed by the move of football and volleyball to February through May 1. And now basketball gyms around Southern Illinois sit idle. So does the equipment of every radio announcer in the area.

“I miss it drastically,” Blakely said. “I’m hurting. I’m miserable. I want one, maybe two nights a week at home to do the things I need to do around the house, and then I want to be out and going. I can’t do that now — you’re stuck at home.”