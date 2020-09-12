COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: 1 death reported Saturday in Williamson County

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 4:40 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|55
|1
|40
|Franklin
|417
|1
|271
|Gallatin
|69
|2
|58
|Hamilton
|54
|1
|49
|Hardin
|24
|0
|20
|Jackson
|1153
|24
|987
|Jefferson
|529
|31
|466
|Johnson
|138
|0
|97
|Massac
|79
|1
|51
|Perry
|314
|14
|276
|Pope
|22
|1
|14
|Pulaski
|145
|1
|122
|Randolph
|854
|8
|772
|Saline
|207
|3
|158
|Union
|450
|20
|360
|Williamson
|1172
|28
|656
|White
|149
|0
|114
