COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: 1 death reported Saturday in Williamson County
COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: 1 death reported Saturday in Williamson County

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 4:40 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12.

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in each county, including deaths and recoveries. These numbers may differ slightly from the county numbers being reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health daily. Local health departments tend to have more current numbers than the state.

County Total cases Deaths Recovered
Alexander 55 1 40
Franklin 417 1 271
Gallatin 69 2 58
Hamilton 54 1 49
Hardin 24 0 20
Jackson 1153 24 987
Jefferson 529 31 466
Johnson 138 0 97
Massac 79 1 51
Perry 314 14 276
Pope 22 1 14
Pulaski 145 1 122
Randolph 854 8 772
Saline 207 3 158
Union 450 20 360
Williamson 1172 28 656
White 149 0 114
Williamson County Courthouse closed due to COVID-19
Local News

Williamson County Courthouse closed due to COVID-19

  • Updated

Williamson County Courthouse, court proceedings and judicial department were closed on Monday morning by the county’s presiding judge after two employees tested positive for COVID-19. Court is canceled and those offices will be closed through Tuesday.

