COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: 1 death reported Thursday in Williamson County

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|52
|1
|40
|Franklin
|406
|1
|271
|Gallatin
|69
|2
|58
|Hamilton
|54
|1
|49
|Hardin
|24
|0
|20
|Jackson
|1121
|24
|953
|Jefferson
|523
|31
|466
|Johnson
|138
|0
|96
|Massac
|77
|1
|50
|Perry
|314
|14
|276
|Pope
|22
|1
|13
|Pulaski
|145
|1
|119
|Randolph
|821
|8
|739
|Saline
|199
|3
|154
|Union
|443
|20
|357
|Williamson
|1142
|27
|656
|White
|147
|0
|114
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.