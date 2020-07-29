COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: 1st COVID-19-related death reported in Hamilton County
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 29.

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in each county, including deaths and recoveries. These numbers may differ slightly from the county numbers being reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health daily. Local health departments tend to have more current numbers than the state.

County Total cases Deaths Recovered
Alexander 33 0 25
Franklin 112 0 59
Gallatin 42 0 10
Hamilton 15 1 10
Hardin 15 0 4
Jackson 573 19 408
Jefferson 184 14 135
Johnson 51 0 24
Massac 32 0 13
Perry 96 1 70
Pope 5 0 2
Pulaski 92 0 58
Randolph 426 7 362
Saline 87 1 27
Union 266 18 162
Williamson 289 5 175
White 54 0 26
