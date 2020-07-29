COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: 1st COVID-19-related death reported in Hamilton County

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 29.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|33
|0
|25
|Franklin
|112
|0
|59
|Gallatin
|42
|0
|10
|Hamilton
|15
|1
|10
|Hardin
|15
|0
|4
|Jackson
|573
|19
|408
|Jefferson
|184
|14
|135
|Johnson
|51
|0
|24
|Massac
|32
|0
|13
|Perry
|96
|1
|70
|Pope
|5
|0
|2
|Pulaski
|92
|0
|58
|Randolph
|426
|7
|362
|Saline
|87
|1
|27
|Union
|266
|18
|162
|Williamson
|289
|5
|175
|White
|54
|0
|26
