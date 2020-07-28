COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: 1st COVID-19-related death reported in Saline County

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, July 28.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|33
|0
|24
|Franklin
|109
|0
|59
|Gallatin
|42
|0
|10
|Hamilton
|13
|0
|10
|Hardin
|15
|0
|4
|Jackson
|558
|19
|387
|Jefferson
|177
|14
|135
|Johnson
|51
|0
|23
|Massac
|32
|0
|12
|Perry
|93
|1
|65
|Pope
|5
|0
|2
|Pulaski
|92
|0
|58
|Randolph
|422
|7
|358
|Saline
|85
|1
|27
|Union
|263
|18
|161
|Williamson
|275
|5
|175
|White
|53
|0
|26
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.