COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: 1st COVID-19-related death reported in Saline County

  • Updated
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, July 28.

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in each county, including deaths and recoveries. These numbers may differ slightly from the county numbers being reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health daily. Local health departments tend to have more current numbers than the state.

County Total cases Deaths Recovered
Alexander 33 0 24
Franklin 109 0 59
Gallatin 42 0 10
Hamilton 13 0 10
Hardin 15 0 4
Jackson 558 19 387
Jefferson 177 14 135
Johnson 51 0 23
Massac 32 0 12
Perry 93 1 65
Pope 5 0 2
Pulaski 92 0 58
Randolph 422 7 358
Saline 85 1 27
Union 263 18 161
Williamson 275 5 175
White 53 0 26
