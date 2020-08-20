COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: 2 additional deaths reported in Perry County Thursday

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 3:20 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|39
|0
|36
|Franklin
|269
|1
|134
|Gallatin
|58
|2
|45
|Hamilton
|43
|1
|34
|Hardin
|18
|0
|18
|Jackson
|810
|20
|694
|Jefferson
|392
|25
|305
|Johnson
|89
|0
|67
|Massac
|48
|0
|41
|Perry
|251
|6
|172
|Pope
|11
|0
|8
|Pulaski
|102
|1
|92
|Randolph
|591
|7
|479
|Saline
|146
|3
|109
|Union
|361
|21
|291
|Williamson
|656
|8
|330
|White
|101
|0
|72
