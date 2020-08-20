 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: 2 additional deaths reported in Perry County Thursday
65 comments
top story

COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: 2 additional deaths reported in Perry County Thursday

  • Updated
  • 65

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 3:20 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20.

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in each county, including deaths and recoveries. These numbers may differ slightly from the county numbers being reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health daily. Local health departments tend to have more current numbers than the state.

County Total cases Deaths Recovered
Alexander 39 0 36
Franklin 269 1 134
Gallatin 58 2 45
Hamilton 43 1 34
Hardin 18 0 18
Jackson 810 20 694
Jefferson 392 25 305
Johnson 89 0 67
Massac 48 0 41
Perry 251 6 172
Pope 11 0 8
Pulaski 102 1 92
Randolph 591 7 479
Saline 146 3 109
Union 361 21 291
Williamson 656 8 330
White 101 0 72
65 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Williamson County Courthouse closed due to COVID-19
Local News

Williamson County Courthouse closed due to COVID-19

  • Updated

Williamson County Courthouse, court proceedings and judicial department were closed on Monday morning by the county’s presiding judge after two employees tested positive for COVID-19. Court is canceled and those offices will be closed through Tuesday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Take a peek inside Cairo's historic Magnolia Manor

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News