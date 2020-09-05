 Skip to main content
COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: 2 deaths reported Saturday in Williamson County
COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: 2 deaths reported Saturday in Williamson County

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 4:41 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5.

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in each county, including deaths and recoveries. These numbers may differ slightly from the county numbers being reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health daily. Local health departments tend to have more current numbers than the state.

County Total cases Deaths Recovered
Alexander 47 1 38
Franklin 374 1 239
Gallatin 68 2 58
Hamilton 49 1 47
Hardin 20 0 18
Jackson 1060 23 865
Jefferson 499 31 434
Johnson 127 0 92
Massac 70 1 48
Perry 304 11 242
Pope 20 1 13
Pulaski 138 1 117
Randolph 799 8 674
Saline 185 3 150
Union 430 20 347
Williamson 1049 23 564
White 140 0 108
