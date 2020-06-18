COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: 2 deaths reported Thursday in Union County, 1 in Williamson

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 3:12 p.m. Thursday, June 18.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|17
|0
|13
|Franklin
|12
|0
|12
|Gallatin
|2
|0
|2
|Hamilton
|2
|0
|2
|Hardin
|1
|0
|1
|Jackson
|320
|18
|275
|Jefferson
|107
|14
|90
|Johnson
|20
|0
|11
|Massac
|7
|0
|7
|Perry
|44
|0
|42
|Pope
|1
|0
|1
|Pulaski
|65
|0
|48
|Randolph
|279
|7
|270
|Saline
|8
|0
|7
|Union
|168
|18
|92
|Williamson
|94
|4
|72
|White
|3
|0
|2
