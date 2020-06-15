COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: 2 more deaths reported Monday in Jackson County, 7 cases reported in Williamson
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 3:30 p.m. Monday, June 15.

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in each county, including deaths and recoveries. These numbers may differ slightly from the county numbers being reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health daily. Local health departments tend to have more current numbers than the state.

County Total cases Deaths Recovered
Alexander 16 0 12
Franklin 12 0 12
Gallatin 2 0 2
Hamilton 2 0 2
Hardin 1 0 1
Jackson 319 16 271
Jefferson 106 14 90
Johnson 20 0 11
Massac 7 0 7
Perry 44 0 42
Pope 1 0 1
Pulaski 62 0 48
Randolph 277 7 268
Saline 7 0 7
Union 168 15 92
Williamson 90 3 61
White 2 0 2
