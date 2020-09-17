COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: 3 additional deaths reported Thursday in Williamson County

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 6:17 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|63
|1
|44
|Franklin
|469
|1
|306
|Gallatin
|69
|2
|67
|Hamilton
|64
|1
|53
|Hardin
|32
|0
|23
|Jackson
|1213
|24
|1095
|Jefferson
|565
|31
|496
|Johnson
|152
|0
|101
|Massac
|86
|2
|55
|Perry
|330
|15
|293
|Pope
|23
|1
|15
|Pulaski
|151
|1
|132
|Randolph
|906
|11
|816
|Saline
|244
|3
|178
|Union
|473
|20
|371
|Williamson
|1286
|31
|751
|White
|156
|0
|137
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.