COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: 3 additional deaths reported Thursday in Williamson County
COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: 3 additional deaths reported Thursday in Williamson County

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 6:17 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17.

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in each county, including deaths and recoveries. These numbers may differ slightly from the county numbers being reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health daily. Local health departments tend to have more current numbers than the state.

County Total cases Deaths Recovered
Alexander 63 1 44
Franklin 469 1 306
Gallatin 69 2 67
Hamilton 64 1 53
Hardin 32 0 23
Jackson 1213 24 1095
Jefferson 565 31 496
Johnson 152 0 101
Massac 86 2 55
Perry 330 15 293
Pope 23 1 15
Pulaski 151 1 132
Randolph 906 11 816
Saline 244 3 178
Union 473 20 371
Williamson 1286 31 751
White 156 0 137
