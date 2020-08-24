COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: 3 deaths reported Monday in Jefferson County

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 12:25 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|39
|0
|36
|Franklin
|288
|1
|174
|Gallatin
|61
|2
|46
|Hamilton
|43
|1
|34
|Hardin
|18
|0
|18
|Jackson
|848
|20
|749
|Jefferson
|424
|30
|319
|Johnson
|89
|0
|75
|Massac
|49
|0
|42
|Perry
|251
|6
|172
|Pope
|11
|1
|10
|Pulaski
|102
|1
|94
|Randolph
|608
|7
|488
|Saline
|152
|3
|119
|Union
|371
|20
|296
|Williamson
|733
|9
|375
|White
|108
|0
|76
