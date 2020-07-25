COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: 38 new cases reported in Jackson County Sunday


A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 5 p.m. Sunday, July 26.

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in each county, including deaths and recoveries. These numbers may differ slightly from the county numbers being reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health daily. Local health departments tend to have more current numbers than the state.

County Total cases Deaths Recovered
Alexander 33 0 22
Franklin 103 0 45
Gallatin 39 0 9
Hamilton 11 0 6
Hardin 9 0 2
Jackson 529 19 367
Jefferson 161 14 124
Johnson 46 0 21
Massac 28 0 11
Perry 92 1 63
Pope 4 0 2
Pulaski 89 0 58
Randolph 403 7 330
Saline 81 0 23
Union 252 18 159
Williamson 268 4 150
White 51 0 26
