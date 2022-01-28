 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: 42% positivity rate reported in Massac County

County data will be updated weekly on Thursdays with the latest COVID-19 numbers from Illinois Department of Public Health. The numbers reflect 7-day case total of lab-confirmed cases, case total per 100,000, and the weekly test positivity rates by county as reported by IDPH.

As of Jan. 28, the state has reported a total of 30,688 COVID-19 deaths and a 7-day test positivity rate of 12%.

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

County 7-Day Case Total Case Total per 100k Test Positivity Rate
Alexander 109 1,892.03 23.13%
Franklin 868 2,256.36 33.66%
Hamilton 141 1,737.31 35.29%
Hardin 67 1,753.47 21.35%
Jackson 1,178 2,075.77 25.31%
Jefferson 680 1,804.48 14.38%
Johnson 381 3,068.37 10.03%
Massac 319 2,316.29 41.86%
Perry 492 2,352.27 25.35%
Pope 68 1,627.96 27.55%
Pulaski 125 2,343.02 19.03%
Randolph 926 2,913.60 19.19%
Saline 572 2,434.98 26.73%
Union 441 2,648.17 17.98%
Washington 163 1,173.76 29.72%
White 244 1,802.47 19.88%
Williamson 1,848 2,774.90 30.29%

 

