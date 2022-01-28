COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: 42% positivity rate reported in Massac County

County data will be updated weekly on Thursdays with the latest COVID-19 numbers from Illinois Department of Public Health. The numbers reflect 7-day case total of lab-confirmed cases, case total per 100,000, and the weekly test positivity rates by county as reported by IDPH.
As of Jan. 28, the state has reported a total of 30,688 COVID-19 deaths and a 7-day test positivity rate of 12%.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|7-Day Case Total
|Case Total per 100k
|Test Positivity Rate
|Alexander
|109
|1,892.03
|23.13%
|Franklin
|868
|2,256.36
|33.66%
|Hamilton
|141
|1,737.31
|35.29%
|Hardin
|67
|1,753.47
|21.35%
|Jackson
|1,178
|2,075.77
|25.31%
|Jefferson
|680
|1,804.48
|14.38%
|Johnson
|381
|3,068.37
|10.03%
|Massac
|319
|2,316.29
|41.86%
|Perry
|492
|2,352.27
|25.35%
|Pope
|68
|1,627.96
|27.55%
|Pulaski
|125
|2,343.02
|19.03%
|Randolph
|926
|2,913.60
|19.19%
|Saline
|572
|2,434.98
|26.73%
|Union
|441
|2,648.17
|17.98%
|Washington
|163
|1,173.76
|29.72%
|White
|244
|1,802.47
|19.88%
|Williamson
|1,848
|2,774.90
|30.29%