COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: 5 counties report additional cases; Jefferson County reports 3rd death Friday
21 comments

COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: 5 counties report additional cases; Jefferson County reports 3rd death Friday

  • Updated
  • 21

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 6:47 p.m. Friday, April 24.

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in each county, including deaths and recoveries. These numbers may differ slightly from the county numbers being reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health daily. Local health departments tend to have more current numbers than the state.

County Total cases Deaths Recovered
Alexander 2 0 0
Franklin 8 0 4
Gallatin 2 0 0
Hamilton 2 0 0
Hardin 1 0 0
Jackson 57 7 23
Jefferson 79 3 8
Johnson 3 0 2
Massac 3 0 3
Perry 7 0 0
Pope 0 0 0
Pulaski 15 0 4
Randolph 79 1 48
Saline 3 0 1
Union 7 0 0
Williamson 22 0 10
White 1 0 0
21 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News