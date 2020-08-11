You have permission to edit this article.
COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: 5 deaths reported Tuesday in Jefferson County
COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: 5 deaths reported Tuesday in Jefferson County

  • Updated
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 12:01 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11.

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in each county, including deaths and recoveries. These numbers may differ slightly from the county numbers being reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health daily. Local health departments tend to have more current numbers than the state.

County Total cases Deaths Recovered
Alexander 37 0 35
Franklin 198 1 92
Gallatin 52 2 31
Hamilton 35 1 29
Hardin 18 0 17
Jackson 727 20 606
Jefferson 304 21 210
Johnson 65 0 49
Massac 40 0 33
Perry 186 2 98
Pope 9 0 5
Pulaski 95 1 90
Randolph 480 7 431
Saline 132 2 85
Union 311 20 198
Williamson 425 5 246
White 74 0 47
