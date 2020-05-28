COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: 8th coronavirus death reported in Union County

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 3 p.m. Thursday, May 28.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|8
|0
|8
|Franklin
|12
|0
|11
|Gallatin
|2
|0
|2
|Hamilton
|2
|0
|2
|Hardin
|1
|0
|1
|Jackson
|260
|10
|190
|Jefferson
|104
|14
|87
|Johnson
|8
|0
|4
|Massac
|7
|0
|6
|Perry
|42
|0
|38
|Pope
|1
|0
|1
|Pulaski
|43
|0
|30
|Randolph
|267
|4
|233
|Saline
|7
|0
|6
|Union
|148
|8
|38
|Williamson
|60
|2
|45
|White
|2
|0
|2
