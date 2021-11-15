COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional death reported in Franklin County on Monday

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays online to appear in the Tuesday and Saturday print editions. Last updated: 7:57 p.m., Monday, Nov. 15.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|New Cases
|Total Cases
|New Deaths
|Total Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|4
|786
|0
|13
|749
|Franklin
|14
|7651
|1
|108
|7380
|Gallatin
|1
|886
|0
|9
|650
|Hamilton
|5
|1356
|0
|23
|1322
|Hardin
|6
|674
|0
|17
|640
|Jackson
|21
|8332
|0
|109
|8156
|Jefferson
|35
|7179
|0
|88
|5086
|Johnson
|6
|2380
|0
|30
|2330
|Massac
|11
|2236
|0
|52
|2158
|Perry
|22
|4585
|0
|74
|4507
|Pope
|0
|573
|0
|6
|564
|Pulaski
|1
|1071
|0
|11
|1054
|Randolph
|10
|5700
|0
|100
|5576
|Saline
|16
|4719
|0
|71
|3322
|Union
|11
|3124
|0
|48
|3040
|Williamson
|15
|12538
|0
|170
|12230
|White
|4
|3095
|0
|33
|2091