 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional death reported in Franklin County Saturday
85 comments
top story

COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional death reported in Franklin County Saturday

  • 85
{{featured_button_text}}

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 7:02 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24.

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in each county, including deaths and recoveries. These numbers may differ slightly from the county numbers being reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health daily. Local health departments tend to have more current numbers than the state.

County Total cases Deaths Recovered
Alexander 113 1 67
Franklin 975 10 502
Gallatin 122 2 85
Hamilton 123 2 109
Hardin 51 0 38
Jackson 1531 26 1355
Jefferson 934 41 795
Johnson 365 0 234
Massac 147 2 87
Perry 435 16 370
Pope 38 1 19
Pulaski 227 1 184
Randolph 1259 15 1093
Saline 591 9 355
Union 747 21 491
Williamson 1887 60 1136
White 279 5 195
85 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Williamson County Courthouse closed due to COVID-19
Local News

Williamson County Courthouse closed due to COVID-19

  • Updated

Williamson County Courthouse, court proceedings and judicial department were closed on Monday morning by the county’s presiding judge after two employees tested positive for COVID-19. Court is canceled and those offices will be closed through Tuesday.

Southern Illinois hits 8% COVID-19 positivity rate
State & Regional

Southern Illinois hits 8% COVID-19 positivity rate

  • Updated

Region 5 of the state's coronavirus plan, which includes Southern Illinois, reached 8% for its COVID-19 positivity rate as of Oct. 10, the latest day for which data were available. Two more days above that number and the region would be due for greater bar and restaurant restrictions.

Watch Now: Related Video

"Spot," the industrial robot

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News