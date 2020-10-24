COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional death reported in Franklin County Saturday

Support Local Journalism
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 7:02 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|113
|1
|67
|Franklin
|975
|10
|502
|Gallatin
|122
|2
|85
|Hamilton
|123
|2
|109
|Hardin
|51
|0
|38
|Jackson
|1531
|26
|1355
|Jefferson
|934
|41
|795
|Johnson
|365
|0
|234
|Massac
|147
|2
|87
|Perry
|435
|16
|370
|Pope
|38
|1
|19
|Pulaski
|227
|1
|184
|Randolph
|1259
|15
|1093
|Saline
|591
|9
|355
|Union
|747
|21
|491
|Williamson
|1887
|60
|1136
|White
|279
|5
|195
