COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional death reported in Jackson County on Sunday

Support Local Journalism
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 7:48 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|New Cases
|Total Cases
|New Deaths
|Total Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|--
|260
|--
|3
|194
|Franklin
|40
|2390
|0
|29
|1313
|Gallatin
|2
|247
|0
|2
|129
|Hamilton
|--
|426
|--
|4
|369
|Hardin
|--
|165
|--
|2
|92
|Jackson
|22
|2984
|1
|37
|2513
|Jefferson
|--
|2142
|--
|47
|1885
|Johnson
|--
|801
|--
|5
|478
|Massac
|--
|655
|--
|7
|253
|Perry
|56
|1329
|0
|32
|912
|Pope
|--
|123
|--
|1
|61
|Pulaski
|--
|450
|--
|2
|285
|Randolph
|--
|2483
|--
|29
|2220
|Saline
|8
|1318
|0
|26
|559
|Union
|--
|1252
|--
|23
|748
|Williamson
|45
|4098
|0
|84
|2240
|White
|8
|748
|0
|11
|287
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.