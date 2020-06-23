COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional death reported in Jackson County Tuesday

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 5:05 p.m. Tuesday, June 23.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|20
|0
|13
|Franklin
|12
|0
|12
|Gallatin
|2
|0
|2
|Hamilton
|2
|0
|2
|Hardin
|1
|0
|1
|Jackson
|323
|19
|289
|Jefferson
|107
|14
|92
|Johnson
|20
|0
|17
|Massac
|7
|0
|7
|Perry
|44
|0
|43
|Pope
|1
|0
|1
|Pulaski
|67
|0
|49
|Randolph
|279
|7
|272
|Saline
|8
|0
|8
|Union
|176
|18
|93
|Williamson
|97
|4
|76
|White
|3
|0
|3
