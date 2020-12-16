 Skip to main content
COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional death reported in Jackson, Perry and Williamson counties Wednesday
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 6:37 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16. 

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the last day, total cases, new COVID-19 deaths reported in the last day, total COVID-19 deaths, and recoveries. Some health departments don't report numbers on weekends or holidays. A dash indicates a county's health department did not make a report as of deadline.

County New Cases Total Cases New Deaths Total Deaths Recovered
Alexander 302 4 257
Franklin 46 2842 0 33 1474
Gallatin 7 288 0 3 132
Hamilton 6 482 0 8 443
Hardin 191 4 136
Jackson 33 3314 1 50 2869
Jefferson 36 2606 0 53 2242
Johnson 888 8 631
Massac 767 15 372
Perry 18 1583 1 44 1315
Pope 153 1 101
Pulaski 497 2 353
Randolph 36 2887 0 33 2629
Saline 28 1543 0 26 569
Union 1407 24 888
Williamson 70 4660 1 94 2459
White 20 994 0 12 295
