COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional death reported in Jackson, Perry and Williamson counties Wednesday

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 6:37 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|New Cases
|Total Cases
|New Deaths
|Total Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|302
|4
|257
|Franklin
|46
|2842
|0
|33
|1474
|Gallatin
|7
|288
|0
|3
|132
|Hamilton
|6
|482
|0
|8
|443
|Hardin
|191
|4
|136
|Jackson
|33
|3314
|1
|50
|2869
|Jefferson
|36
|2606
|0
|53
|2242
|Johnson
|888
|8
|631
|Massac
|767
|15
|372
|Perry
|18
|1583
|1
|44
|1315
|Pope
|153
|1
|101
|Pulaski
|497
|2
|353
|Randolph
|36
|2887
|0
|33
|2629
|Saline
|28
|1543
|0
|26
|569
|Union
|1407
|24
|888
|Williamson
|70
|4660
|1
|94
|2459
|White
|20
|994
|0
|12
|295
