COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional death reported in Jefferson County
COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional death reported in Jefferson County

  • Updated
  • 85
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 5:28 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20.

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the last day, total cases, new COVID-19 deaths reported in the last day, total COVID-19 deaths, and recoveries. Some health departments don't report numbers on weekends or holidays.

County New Cases Total Cases New Deaths Total Deaths Recovered
Alexander 8 226 0 1 123
Franklin 43 1838 0 19 899
Gallatin 2 199 0 2 111
Hamilton 340 4 278
Hardin 4 114 0 0 56
Jackson 72 2405 0 30 1962
Jefferson 31 1675 1 47 1432
Johnson 20 644 0 1 350
Massac 36 410 0 2 149
Perry 882 18 625
Pope 1 63 0 1 35
Pulaski 11 345 0 2 228
Randolph 1935 24 1664
Saline 28 1097 0 20 460
Union 29 1039 0 21 619
Williamson 69 3162 0 74 1662
White 18 552 0 9 235
Williamson County Courthouse closed due to COVID-19
Williamson County Courthouse closed due to COVID-19

  • Updated

Williamson County Courthouse, court proceedings and judicial department were closed on Monday morning by the county’s presiding judge after two employees tested positive for COVID-19. Court is canceled and those offices will be closed through Tuesday.

Southern Illinois hits 8% COVID-19 positivity rate
Southern Illinois hits 8% COVID-19 positivity rate

  • Updated

Region 5 of the state's coronavirus plan, which includes Southern Illinois, reached 8% for its COVID-19 positivity rate as of Oct. 10, the latest day for which data were available. Two more days above that number and the region would be due for greater bar and restaurant restrictions.

