COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional death reported in Perry County on Tuesday
COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional death reported in Perry County on Tuesday

  Updated
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 5:28 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15.

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in each county, including deaths and recoveries. These numbers may differ slightly from the county numbers being reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health daily. Local health departments tend to have more current numbers than the state.

County Total cases Deaths Recovered
Alexander 60 1 42
Franklin 439 1 292
Gallatin 69 2 58
Hamilton 57 1 52
Hardin 27 0 21
Jackson 1174 24 1043
Jefferson 557 31 480
Johnson 144 0 99
Massac 86 1 54
Perry 327 15 288
Pope 23 1 14
Pulaski 148 1 129
Randolph 894 11 792
Saline 226 3 162
Union 459 20 367
Williamson 1226 28 714
White 153 0 120
