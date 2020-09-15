COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional death reported in Perry County Tuesday

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|60
|1
|42
|Franklin
|439
|1
|292
|Gallatin
|69
|2
|58
|Hamilton
|57
|1
|52
|Hardin
|27
|0
|21
|Jackson
|1169
|24
|1030
|Jefferson
|557
|31
|480
|Johnson
|144
|0
|99
|Massac
|86
|1
|54
|Perry
|327
|15
|288
|Pope
|23
|1
|14
|Pulaski
|148
|1
|129
|Randolph
|876
|11
|786
|Saline
|226
|3
|162
|Union
|459
|20
|367
|Williamson
|1226
|28
|714
|White
|153
|0
|120
