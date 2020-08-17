You have permission to edit this article.
COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional death reported in Perry, Jefferson counties Monday
65 comments
COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional death reported in Perry, Jefferson counties Monday

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 1:41 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17.

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in each county, including deaths and recoveries. These numbers may differ slightly from the county numbers being reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health daily. Local health departments tend to have more current numbers than the state.

County Total cases Deaths Recovered
Alexander 37 0 35
Franklin 245 1 112
Gallatin 55 2 43
Hamilton 39 1 31
Hardin 18 0 17
Jackson 776 20 657
Jefferson 372 23 252
Johnson 75 0 62
Massac 43 0 38
Perry 219 4 126
Pope 11 0 5
Pulaski 101 1 91
Randolph 512 7 456
Saline 139 3 97
Union 328 20 262
Williamson 564 6 290
White 88 0 57
