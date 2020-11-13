COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional death reported in Pulaski County Friday

Support Local Journalism
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|195
|1
|102
|Franklin
|1499
|16
|759
|Gallatin
|182
|2
|102
|Hamilton
|270
|3
|194
|Hardin
|87
|0
|51
|Jackson
|2102
|28
|1677
|Jefferson
|1461
|44
|1175
|Johnson
|558
|0
|319
|Massac
|276
|2
|122
|Perry
|718
|16
|517
|Pope
|55
|1
|30
|Pulaski
|302
|2
|204
|Randolph
|1722
|22
|1505
|Saline
|952
|20
|431
|Union
|911
|21
|582
|Williamson
|2700
|68
|1433
|White
|435
|9
|213
