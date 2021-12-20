COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional death reported in Pulaski County on Monday

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays online to appear in the Tuesday and Saturday print editions. Last updated: 6:51 p.m., Monday, Dec. 20.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|New Cases
|Total Cases
|New Deaths
|Total Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|9
|845
|0
|13
|807
|Franklin
|50
|8407
|0
|118
|7649
|Gallatin
|18
|985
|0
|10
|650
|Hamilton
|--
|1439
|--
|24
|1400
|Hardin
|8
|762
|0
|17
|717
|Jackson
|103
|8938
|0
|114
|8545
|Jefferson
|36
|7591
|0
|88
|5086
|Johnson
|36
|2610
|0
|30
|2498
|Massac
|31
|2500
|0
|54
|2356
|Perry
|40
|4822
|0
|77
|4758
|Pope
|20
|673
|0
|6
|631
|Pulaski
|23
|1157
|1
|13
|1102
|Randolph
|42
|6102
|0
|102
|5900
|Saline
|22
|5099
|0
|74
|3322
|Union
|24
|3427
|0
|52
|3292
|Williamson
|88
|13,842
|0
|182
|12813
|White
|20
|3296
|0
|33
|2091