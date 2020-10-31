COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional death reported in Randolph and Saline counties Saturday

Support Local Journalism
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 6:15 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|142
|1
|74
|Franklin
|1130
|11
|562
|Gallatin
|138
|2
|90
|Hamilton
|152
|2
|125
|Hardin
|58
|0
|40
|Jackson
|1656
|26
|1447
|Jefferson
|1039
|43
|896
|Johnson
|416
|0
|254
|Massac
|162
|2
|92
|Perry
|508
|16
|389
|Pope
|40
|1
|20
|Pulaski
|240
|1
|187
|Randolph
|1423
|18
|1245
|Saline
|706
|13
|372
|Union
|798
|21
|518
|Williamson
|2100
|62
|1198
|White
|319
|6
|198
Concerned about COVID-19?
