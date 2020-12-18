COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional death reported in Randolph, White and Williamson counties Friday

Support Local Journalism
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 6:03 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|New Cases
|Total Cases
|New Deaths
|Total Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|1
|312
|0
|4
|272
|Franklin
|36
|2963
|0
|34
|1635
|Gallatin
|4
|297
|0
|3
|133
|Hamilton
|492
|9
|444
|Hardin
|6
|199
|0
|5
|144
|Jackson
|25
|3360
|0
|51
|2935
|Jefferson
|41
|2703
|0
|55
|2297
|Johnson
|5
|905
|0
|8
|670
|Massac
|9
|792
|0
|20
|398
|Perry
|1617
|45
|1346
|Pope
|3
|165
|0
|1
|114
|Pulaski
|5
|518
|0
|2
|370
|Randolph
|18
|2958
|2
|38
|2717
|Saline
|25
|1603
|0
|26
|576
|Union
|13
|1461
|0
|24
|924
|Williamson
|36
|4795
|1
|97
|2678
|White
|32
|1046
|1
|15
|301
