COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional death reported in Randolph, White and Williamson counties Friday
100 comments
COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional death reported in Randolph, White and Williamson counties Friday

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 6:03 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18. 

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the last day, total cases, new COVID-19 deaths reported in the last day, total COVID-19 deaths, and recoveries. Some health departments don't report numbers on weekends or holidays. A dash indicates a county's health department did not make a report as of deadline.

County New Cases Total Cases New Deaths Total Deaths Recovered
Alexander 1 312 0 4 272
Franklin 36 2963 0 34 1635
Gallatin 4 297 0 3 133
Hamilton 492 9 444
Hardin 6 199 0 5 144
Jackson 25 3360 0 51 2935
Jefferson 41 2703 0 55 2297
Johnson 5 905 0 8 670
Massac 9 792 0 20 398
Perry 1617 45 1346
Pope 3 165 0 1 114
Pulaski 5 518 0 2 370
Randolph 18 2958 2 38 2717
Saline 25 1603 0 26 576
Union 13 1461 0 24 924
Williamson 36 4795 1 97 2678
White 32 1046 1 15 301
Concerned about COVID-19?

Williamson County Courthouse closed due to COVID-19
Local News

Williamson County Courthouse closed due to COVID-19

  • Updated

Williamson County Courthouse, court proceedings and judicial department were closed on Monday morning by the county’s presiding judge after two employees tested positive for COVID-19. Court is canceled and those offices will be closed through Tuesday.

Southern Illinois hits 8% COVID-19 positivity rate
State & Regional

Southern Illinois hits 8% COVID-19 positivity rate

  • Updated

Region 5 of the state's coronavirus plan, which includes Southern Illinois, reached 8% for its COVID-19 positivity rate as of Oct. 10, the latest day for which data were available. Two more days above that number and the region would be due for greater bar and restaurant restrictions.

