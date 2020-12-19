COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional death reported in Saline County Saturday

Support Local Journalism
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 5:52 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|New Cases
|Total Cases
|New Deaths
|Total Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|312
|4
|272
|Franklin
|54
|3017
|0
|34
|1635
|Gallatin
|10
|307
|0
|3
|133
|Hamilton
|492
|9
|444
|Hardin
|199
|5
|144
|Jackson
|51
|3411
|0
|51
|2967
|Jefferson
|2703
|55
|2297
|Johnson
|905
|8
|670
|Massac
|792
|20
|398
|Perry
|1617
|45
|1346
|Pope
|165
|1
|114
|Pulaski
|518
|2
|370
|Randolph
|2958
|38
|2717
|Saline
|30
|1633
|1
|27
|576
|Union
|1461
|24
|924
|Williamson
|42
|4837
|0
|97
|2678
|White
|12
|1058
|0
|15
|301
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.