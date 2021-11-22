COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional death reported in Union County on Monday

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays online to appear in the Tuesday and Saturday print editions. Last updated: 7:33 p.m., Monday, Nov. 22.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|New Cases
|Total Cases
|New Deaths
|Total Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|1
|794
|0
|13
|763
|Franklin
|12
|7739
|0
|109
|7380
|Gallatin
|2
|894
|0
|9
|650
|Hamilton
|5
|1361
|--
|23
|1329
|Hardin
|6
|685
|0
|17
|654
|Jackson
|22
|8388
|0
|109
|8203
|Jefferson
|9
|7249
|0
|88
|5086
|Johnson
|3
|2403
|0
|30
|2352
|Massac
|5
|2261
|0
|52
|2184
|Perry
|--
|4585
|--
|74
|4507
|Pope
|0
|575
|0
|6
|567
|Pulaski
|0
|1074
|0
|11
|1059
|Randolph
|20
|5745
|0
|100
|5605
|Saline
|13
|4758
|0
|71
|3322
|Union
|11
|3175
|1
|48
|3080
|Williamson
|24
|12670
|0
|171
|12230
|White
|11
|3116
|0
|33
|2091