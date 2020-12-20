COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional death reported in White County on Sunday

Support Local Journalism
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 7:40 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|New Cases
|Total Cases
|New Deaths
|Total Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|--
|312
|--
|4
|272
|Franklin
|48
|3065
|0
|34
|1635
|Gallatin
|2
|309
|0
|3
|133
|Hamilton
|--
|492
|--
|9
|444
|Hardin
|--
|199
|--
|5
|144
|Jackson
|16
|3427
|0
|51
|2994
|Jefferson
|--
|2703
|--
|55
|2297
|Johnson
|--
|905
|--
|8
|670
|Massac
|--
|792
|--
|20
|398
|Perry
|--
|1617
|--
|45
|1346
|Pope
|--
|165
|--
|1
|114
|Pulaski
|--
|518
|--
|2
|370
|Randolph
|--
|2958
|--
|38
|2717
|Saline
|13
|1646
|1
|27
|576
|Union
|--
|1461
|--
|24
|924
|Williamson
|35
|4872
|0
|97
|2678
|White
|14
|1072
|1
|16
|301
