COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional death reported in Williamson County Friday

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 2:08 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|73
|1
|46
|Franklin
|529
|3
|306
|Gallatin
|74
|2
|67
|Hamilton
|71
|2
|58
|Hardin
|36
|0
|29
|Jackson
|1256
|24
|1175
|Jefferson
|605
|32
|534
|Johnson
|166
|0
|111
|Massac
|103
|2
|62
|Perry
|344
|16
|309
|Pope
|24
|1
|15
|Pulaski
|165
|1
|136
|Randolph
|941
|11
|876
|Saline
|315
|4
|196
|Union
|491
|20
|386
|Williamson
|1399
|47
|751
|White
|166
|1
|147
