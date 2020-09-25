 Skip to main content
COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional death reported in Williamson County Friday
COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional death reported in Williamson County Friday

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 2:08 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25.

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in each county, including deaths and recoveries. These numbers may differ slightly from the county numbers being reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health daily. Local health departments tend to have more current numbers than the state.

County Total cases Deaths Recovered
Alexander 73 1 46
Franklin 529 3 306
Gallatin 74 2 67
Hamilton 71 2 58
Hardin 36 0 29
Jackson 1256 24 1175
Jefferson 605 32 534
Johnson 166 0 111
Massac 103 2 62
Perry 344 16 309
Pope 24 1 15
Pulaski 165 1 136
Randolph 941 11 876
Saline 315 4 196
Union 491 20 386
Williamson 1399 47 751
White 166 1 147
