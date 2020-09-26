COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional death reported in Williamson County Saturday

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 6:09 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|75
|1
|46
|Franklin
|539
|3
|306
|Gallatin
|77
|2
|67
|Hamilton
|71
|2
|58
|Hardin
|37
|0
|30
|Jackson
|1265
|24
|1186
|Jefferson
|612
|32
|534
|Johnson
|209
|0
|115
|Massac
|105
|2
|65
|Perry
|344
|16
|309
|Pope
|24
|1
|15
|Pulaski
|172
|1
|136
|Randolph
|945
|11
|888
|Saline
|343
|4
|196
|Union
|496
|20
|388
|Williamson
|1410
|48
|751
|White
|169
|1
|147
