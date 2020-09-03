COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional death reported in Williamson County Thursday

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 1:50 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|44
|0
|38
|Franklin
|354
|1
|239
|Gallatin
|65
|2
|58
|Hamilton
|48
|1
|45
|Hardin
|20
|0
|18
|Jackson
|987
|23
|844
|Jefferson
|494
|31
|426
|Johnson
|123
|0
|85
|Massac
|63
|1
|47
|Perry
|304
|11
|242
|Pope
|18
|1
|10
|Pulaski
|134
|1
|104
|Randolph
|773
|8
|639
|Saline
|171
|3
|150
|Union
|425
|20
|338
|Williamson
|998
|15
|564
|White
|132
|0
|108
Concerned about COVID-19?
