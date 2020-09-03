 Skip to main content
COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional death reported in Williamson County Thursday
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 1:50 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3.

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in each county, including deaths and recoveries. These numbers may differ slightly from the county numbers being reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health daily. Local health departments tend to have more current numbers than the state.

County Total cases Deaths Recovered
Alexander 44 0 38
Franklin 354 1 239
Gallatin 65 2 58
Hamilton 48 1 45
Hardin 20 0 18
Jackson 987 23 844
Jefferson 494 31 426
Johnson 123 0 85
Massac 63 1 47
Perry 304 11 242
Pope 18 1 10
Pulaski 134 1 104
Randolph 773 8 639
Saline 171 3 150
Union 425 20 338
Williamson 998 15 564
White 132 0 108
