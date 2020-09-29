 Skip to main content
COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional death reported in Williamson County Tuesday
COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional death reported in Williamson County Tuesday

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 2:22 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29.

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in each county, including deaths and recoveries. These numbers may differ slightly from the county numbers being reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health daily. Local health departments tend to have more current numbers than the state.

County Total cases Deaths Recovered
Alexander 82 1 47
Franklin 554 4 306
Gallatin 77 2 67
Hamilton 75 2 66
Hardin 38 0 31
Jackson 1269 24 1210
Jefferson 645 32 558
Johnson 217 0 117
Massac 110 2 66
Perry 359 16 316
Pope 26 1 15
Pulaski 179 1 140
Randolph 957 12 902
Saline 353 4 220
Union 497 20 392
Williamson 1435 49 751
White 171 1 152
