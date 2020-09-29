COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional death reported in Williamson County Tuesday

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 2:22 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|82
|1
|47
|Franklin
|554
|4
|306
|Gallatin
|77
|2
|67
|Hamilton
|75
|2
|66
|Hardin
|38
|0
|31
|Jackson
|1269
|24
|1210
|Jefferson
|645
|32
|558
|Johnson
|217
|0
|117
|Massac
|110
|2
|66
|Perry
|359
|16
|316
|Pope
|26
|1
|15
|Pulaski
|179
|1
|140
|Randolph
|957
|12
|902
|Saline
|353
|4
|220
|Union
|497
|20
|392
|Williamson
|1435
|49
|751
|White
|171
|1
|152
