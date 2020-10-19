COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional death reported in Williamson, Randolph counties Monday

Support Local Journalism
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 5:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|103
|1
|63
|Franklin
|848
|7
|445
|Gallatin
|117
|2
|75
|Hamilton
|117
|2
|101
|Hardin
|47
|0
|37
|Jackson
|1431
|25
|1316
|Jefferson
|887
|41
|712
|Johnson
|337
|0
|190
|Massac
|138
|2
|80
|Perry
|410
|16
|356
|Pope
|32
|1
|18
|Pulaski
|221
|1
|179
|Randolph
|1164
|15
|1055
|Saline
|520
|9
|326
|Union
|715
|21
|452
|Williamson
|1728
|59
|1061
|White
|254
|1
|179
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.