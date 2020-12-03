COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported Hamilton, Johnson, Massac and Williamson counties Thursday

Support Local Journalism
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 5:42 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|New Cases
|Total Cases
|New Deaths
|Total Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|3
|259
|0
|3
|182
|Franklin
|38
|2273
|0
|27
|1313
|Gallatin
|9
|240
|0
|2
|127
|Hamilton
|14
|426
|1
|4
|369
|Hardin
|0
|164
|0
|2
|82
|Jackson
|39
|2865
|0
|32
|2416
|Jefferson
|66
|2114
|0
|47
|1782
|Johnson
|21
|791
|1
|4
|438
|Massac
|28
|636
|1
|5
|229
|Perry
|11
|1238
|0
|32
|852
|Pope
|4
|111
|0
|1
|55
|Pulaski
|9
|445
|0
|2
|275
|Randolph
|50
|2459
|0
|27
|2188
|Saline
|18
|1284
|0
|26
|555
|Union
|29
|1236
|0
|23
|716
|Williamson
|82
|3930
|5
|82
|2240
|White
|7
|721
|0
|9
|281
