COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Alexander, Franklin, Hardin, Massac and Perry counties Wednesday

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|New Cases
|Total Cases
|New Deaths
|Total Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|0
|256
|2
|3
|176
|Franklin
|40
|2215
|1
|27
|1313
|Gallatin
|8
|231
|0
|2
|127
|Hamilton
|11
|411
|0
|4
|367
|Hardin
|0
|164
|1
|2
|78
|Jackson
|39
|2826
|0
|32
|2380
|Jefferson
|49
|2047
|0
|47
|1760
|Johnson
|23
|770
|0
|3
|428
|Massac
|12
|608
|1
|4
|209
|Perry
|58
|1227
|1
|32
|820
|Pope
|2
|107
|0
|1
|52
|Pulaski
|8
|436
|0
|2
|268
|Randolph
|50
|2409
|0
|27
|2101
|Saline
|19
|1267
|0
|26
|530
|Union
|27
|1208
|0
|23
|716
|Williamson
|58
|3843
|0
|77
|2240
|White
|18
|716
|0
|9
|281
