COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Alexander, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Perry, Randolph, White and Williamson counties Thursday

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 5:52 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|New Cases
|Total Cases
|New Deaths
|Total Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|5
|281
|1
|4
|232
|Franklin
|53
|2567
|0
|31
|1479
|Gallatin
|3
|263
|0
|2
|129
|Hamilton
|5
|458
|0
|7
|414
|Hardin
|2
|177
|1
|5
|122
|Jackson
|58
|3137
|2
|45
|2655
|Jefferson
|77
|2399
|1
|40
|2002
|Johnson
|14
|848
|1
|8
|578
|Massac
|12
|729
|0
|12
|316
|Perry
|57
|1479
|2
|35
|1097
|Pope
|2
|135
|0
|1
|89
|Pulaski
|7
|478
|0
|2
|330
|Randolph
|62
|2736
|1
|32
|2407
|Saline
|27
|1418
|0
|26
|562
|Union
|18
|1343
|0
|24
|838
|Williamson
|66
|4310
|2
|89
|2513
|White
|35
|852
|1
|12
|293
