COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Franklin County on Monday

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays online to appear in the Tuesday and Saturday print editions. Last updated: 8:15 p.m., Monday, Dec. 6.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|New Cases
|Total Cases
|New Deaths
|Total Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|3
|810
|0
|13
|783
|Franklin
|50
|8002
|2
|113
|7649
|Gallatin
|3
|920
|0
|9
|650
|Hamilton
|-
|1367
|-
|23
|1338
|Hardin
|7
|715
|0
|17
|676
|Jackson
|16
|8572
|0
|110
|8316
|Jefferson
|29
|7330
|0
|88
|5086
|Johnson
|12
|2479
|0
|30
|2400
|Massac
|16
|2348
|0
|52
|2230
|Perry
|47
|4661
|0
|75
|4659
|Pope
|8
|613
|0
|6
|577
|Pulaski
|6
|1100
|0
|11
|1072
|Randolph
|32
|5861
|0
|101
|5699
|Saline
|36
|4892
|0
|73
|3322
|Union
|25
|3289
|0
|49
|3322
|Williamson
|51
|13169
|0
|177
|12613
|White
|16
|3170
|0
|33
|2091