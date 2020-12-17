 Skip to main content
COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Franklin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Massac, Perry, Randolph, Williamson and White counties Thursday
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 7:03 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17. 

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the last day, total cases, new COVID-19 deaths reported in the last day, total COVID-19 deaths, and recoveries. Some health departments don't report numbers on weekends or holidays. A dash indicates a county's health department did not make a report as of deadline.

County New Cases Total Cases New Deaths Total Deaths Recovered
Alexander 3 311 0 4 267
Franklin 85 2927 1 34 1635
Gallatin 7 294 0 3 132
Hamilton 10 492 1 9 444
Hardin 0 193 1 5 141
Jackson 21 3335 1 51 2891
Jefferson 56 2662 2 55 2261
Johnson 8 900 0 8 656
Massac 5 783 3 20 390
Perry 24 1617 1 45 1346
Pope 5 162 0 1 107
Pulaski 6 513 0 2 361
Randolph 53 2940 3 36 2678
Saline 34 1578 0 26 571
Union 18 1448 0 24 905
Williamson 99 4759 2 96 2678
White 20 1014 2 14 295
