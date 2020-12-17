COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Franklin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Massac, Perry, Randolph, Williamson and White counties Thursday

Support Local Journalism
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 7:03 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|New Cases
|Total Cases
|New Deaths
|Total Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|3
|311
|0
|4
|267
|Franklin
|85
|2927
|1
|34
|1635
|Gallatin
|7
|294
|0
|3
|132
|Hamilton
|10
|492
|1
|9
|444
|Hardin
|0
|193
|1
|5
|141
|Jackson
|21
|3335
|1
|51
|2891
|Jefferson
|56
|2662
|2
|55
|2261
|Johnson
|8
|900
|0
|8
|656
|Massac
|5
|783
|3
|20
|390
|Perry
|24
|1617
|1
|45
|1346
|Pope
|5
|162
|0
|1
|107
|Pulaski
|6
|513
|0
|2
|361
|Randolph
|53
|2940
|3
|36
|2678
|Saline
|34
|1578
|0
|26
|571
|Union
|18
|1448
|0
|24
|905
|Williamson
|99
|4759
|2
|96
|2678
|White
|20
|1014
|2
|14
|295
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.