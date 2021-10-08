COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Franklin, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Saline, Williamson and White Counties on Friday

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays online to appear in the Tuesday and Saturday print editions. Last updated: 7:54 p.m., Friday, Oct. 8.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|New Cases
|Total Cases
|New Deaths
|Total Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|2
|691
|0
|11
|662
|Franklin
|16
|7326
|3
|99
|6869
|Gallatin
|0
|868
|0
|7
|650
|Hamilton
|--
|1289
|--
|22
|1097
|Hardin
|1
|611
|1
|16
|583
|Jackson
|--
|8035
|--
|107
|7778
|Jefferson
|19
|5961
|0
|86
|5086
|Johnson
|8
|2235
|3
|29
|2170
|Massac
|10
|2109
|1
|46
|1982
|Perry
|--
|4192
|--
|70
|4142
|Pope
|2
|544
|0
|3
|516
|Pulaski
|2
|1030
|0
|11
|989
|Randolph
|13
|5529
|0
|96
|5397
|Saline
|3
|4578
|1
|69
|3322
|Union
|4
|2980
|0
|47
|2901
|Williamson
|13
|12084
|4
|158
|11478
|White
|2
|3002
|1
|33
|2091