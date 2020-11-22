 Skip to main content
COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Franklin, Jackson counties Sunday
COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Franklin, Jackson counties Sunday

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 6:23 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22.

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the last day, total cases, new COVID-19 deaths reported in the last day, total COVID-19 deaths, and recoveries. Some health departments don't report numbers on weekends or holidays.

County New Cases Total Cases New Deaths Total Deaths Recovered
Alexander 226 1 123
Franklin 28 1891 0 22 899
Gallatin 1 202 0 2 113
Hamilton 340 4 278
Hardin 114 0 56
Jackson 19 2458 1 32 2016
Jefferson 1675 47 1432
Johnson 644 1 350
Massac 410 2 149
Perry 908 18 649
Pope 63 1 35
Pulaski 345 2 228
Randolph 1974 26 1707
Saline 9 1120 0 24 465
Union 1039 21 619
Williamson 43 3259 0 74 1662
White 12 570 0 9 242
