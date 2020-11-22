COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Franklin, Jackson counties Sunday

Support Local Journalism
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 6:23 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|New Cases
|Total Cases
|New Deaths
|Total Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|226
|1
|123
|Franklin
|28
|1891
|0
|22
|899
|Gallatin
|1
|202
|0
|2
|113
|Hamilton
|340
|4
|278
|Hardin
|114
|0
|56
|Jackson
|19
|2458
|1
|32
|2016
|Jefferson
|1675
|47
|1432
|Johnson
|644
|1
|350
|Massac
|410
|2
|149
|Perry
|908
|18
|649
|Pope
|63
|1
|35
|Pulaski
|345
|2
|228
|Randolph
|1974
|26
|1707
|Saline
|9
|1120
|0
|24
|465
|Union
|1039
|21
|619
|Williamson
|43
|3259
|0
|74
|1662
|White
|12
|570
|0
|9
|242
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.